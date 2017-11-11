Father kills son after being fed-up with taking care of him

A Russian man killed his four-year-old son because he had grown tired of looking after him at home while his policewoman wife left for work.

Maxim Gorev, 34, and wife Yevgenia, from Nizhny Novogorod, southwest Russia, had been together for 13 years and seemed liked a perfect couple to many. The man was a stay-at home father, caring for their son Artem but had become increasingly frustrated following his wife’s promotion to the rank of detective. He did not wish to become a full-time parent but had been unable to find a steady job himself.

Over time, the couple’s arguments became more intense with the woman dividing her time between work and their child. It was after then that Gorev hatched his plan in the hope that his wife would start spending more time with him, Daily Mail UK, reports.

Picking the 4-year-old up from kindergarten, he sent her a chilling text message saying: ‘We have gone to die.’ Ignoring her calls, he then locked the child inside his car and connected a hose from the window to the exhaust pipe. When the boy eventually died, he sent his wife, who had not been allowed to leave work to find out what was happening, another message saying: ‘I have saved you from trouble.’

Returning home at the end of her shift, the worried mother found the apartment empty and called colleagues in to investigate. The child’s body was found the following day hidden amongst a pile of boxes near a garage close to their apartment. The husband, who has a criminal record for petty theft, was found hiding at his parents’ flat.