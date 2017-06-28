Father allegedly sells son for ritual in Osun

An Osun Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ilesa on Wednesday, remanded a 52-year-old man, Wale Adesina, over alleged selling of his son for ritual.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sulaiman Olokokooba, told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 12, 2017 around 4:30 pm at Aginjo area, Osu via, Ilesa.

Olokooba said that he conspired with one Jumoke Ayanlola, 44, to commit felony with attempted murder.

He specically aleged that the accused unlawfully attempted to kill one Segun Adesina for ritual purpose.

According to him, the offence was contrary to and punishable under section 320 (1) and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to two-count-charge of attempted murder and ritual levelled against them despite that they were not legally represented.

Chief Magistrate Joseph Owolawi did not grant the bail of the accused, but ordered for their remand in Ilesa prison custody.

Owolawi said that this would serve as deterrent to others fun of committing similar crimes, especially parents that did not care for their wards.