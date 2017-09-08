Family cries foul as retired DIG forcefully takes over their land

The Isunba/Ijiri royal family in Ogun state says they have lost their peace and become slaves in their own property, as one retired Deputy Inspector General of Police identified as Adeola Adeniji and his cohorts has continued to make life unbearable for them all in a bid to forcefully take over their lands.

They claim Adeniji(rtd) had boasted of “using his police connection as a retired police officer to forcefully encroach and dislodge” the family from their five acres of land.

According to the secretary of the family, Chief Mutairu Odu, who spoke to journalist during a press briefing held in Lagos, family members who had confronted Adeniji over his actions had earned themselves police detention.

He alleged that the family no longer sleep with their two eyes closed as they are always on the look out for the unexpected following the many threats of Adeniji and his men.

He said, “our family members were recently arrested and detained for more than 14 days at the instance of one Aina Ajaguna who has been acting as a surrogate for Adeniji. It took our family members a fundamental rights enforcement proceedings to secure arraignment of our family members at the Chief Magistrate Court of Ogun state sitting at Ota in the charge Number MOT/623/2017, where their bail was secured.”

As though that was not enough, Odu claimed that Adeniji, Ajaguna and one Kazeem Aleshinloye have now stationed “fierce looking, Indian hemp smoking thugs armed with cutlass and guns” on their land and that the thugs shoot sporadically at will to cause fear amongst the villagers.

The family therefore called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris and the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Police Command to come to their rescue.

Odu said, “we the entire members of Isunba/Ijiri royal family of Ilogbo Asowo Ogun State do hereby draw the attention of all concerned security agencies particularly the Inspector-General of Police to the nefarious activities of the aforementioned people in respect of our family land.

” We therefore urge the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of police, Ogun State and all concerned citizens to help us nip the activities of these land grabbers in the bud. At present they are giving the impression that they are above the law.”

Called to also tell his own side of the story, the retired DIG, Adeniji, told our correspondent he was bereaved, when asked if he could respond via text message, he agreed. But our correspondent who had sent a text message to him on the allegations leveled against him was yet to get a responses from him as at the time of filling in this report.

Joy Anyim