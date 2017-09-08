‘Eleven passengers released after kidnap ordeal in Nigeria’

Police in Nigeria say gunmen had kidnapped 14 passengers on board a bus in the south-east of the country.

A spokesman for Rivers State police Nnamdi Omoni told the BBC that the abductions happened on Thursday.

He said 11 people have been released but three are still being held.

We are still combing the bushes to make sure they are released without being hurt. The kidnappers haven’t made any demands yet, they were under attack and under severe pressure from our forces.”

Mr Omondi said the bus was heading north from the oil hub of Port Harcourt towards the city of Owerri.