EFCC nabs man for fraud, issuance of fake visa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a suspected fraudster, Ajayi Olalekan Ezekiel, for the issuance of fake Argentina visas to unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspect who is a member of a syndicate of visa racketeers was nabbed after allegedly procuring fake Argentina visas for one Oseni Ibrahim and Idudhe Ovuokero.

Ibrahim who narrated his ordeal to operatives of the Cybercrime Unit of the Commission’s Lagos office said, “I came across one Olajide Kehinde sometime in 2016, during my quest to travel abroad. He initially agreed to procure a Ghanaian visa for me for the sum of N200, 000.

” I gave Kehinde the sum of N170, 000 as part payment. However, Kehinde, could not procure the Ghanaian visa. He had advised me to pay the sum of N270, 000 to enable him procure an Argentina Visa instead, which I did.

“Kehinde eventually gave me an Argentina Visa which he told me was procured through the assistance of Ezekiel, after he had paid an additional N100, 000, totalling N270, 000.”

When Ibrahim e-mailed the Visa to the Argentina Embassy in Abuja for authentication, he was informed that the Visa was not genuine, a situation that prompted him to immediately contact the suspect.

Ezekiel, in his efforts to pacify Ibrahim, allegedly promised to procure the South Africa visa for him, but he never did.

The EFCC said Ezekiel who operates an unregistered ticketing agency, will soon be charged to court after investigations are concluded.

The Commission also warned the general public to be cautious, as visas are only procured from the embassies of the relevant countries.