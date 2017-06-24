Director arrested for inserting electric heater into son’s anus for allegedly being gay

A Director of Planning in one of the juicy ministries in Borno State, (names withheld) has been arrested by the state Police Command for allegedly inserting electric heater into the anus of his 10-year old son over the allegation of engaging in homosexual activities.

The top civil servant was said to have perpetrated the act upon hearing that his son performed the act with some politicians.

While the boy, names withheld, had claimed to have been raped at their 1000 Government Housing Estate residence, the father was said to have dismissed his story leading to the inflicting of the bodily injuries.

Saturday Vanguard learnt that the victim was chained before his father, who was accused of denying his children western education carried out the act.

It was further gathered that the civil servant recently chained one of his daughters named Mama for insulting her stepmother in the estate.

A top government official, who pleaded anonymity, said the director had been arrested.

Efforts to confirm the incident from the Police Public Relations Officer of Borno State Command, Mr. Victor Isuku proved abortive.

However, some residents told Saturday Vanguard that the estate was recording growing rate of homosexual activities.

Picture below:

