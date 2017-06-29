Court remands Quinquagenarian over alleged car stealing

An Ilesa Chief Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, remanded one Segun Oshor, 52, in prison custody over alleged stealing car worth N2.2million.

The Prosecutor, Sgt Lamidi Rasaq, told the court that the accused committed the offence on October 13, 2016 around 6:00 am at Ijesa Social Elite Club Isokun Street, Ilesa.

Rasaq said that the accused conspired with others now at large to commit felony to wit stealing.

He added that the accused stole oneToyota Corolla Sport 2004 Model, Black colour with Chassis No: 2TBR32E54C 167426 valued N2.2 million.

According to him, the offence was contrary to and punishable under sections 390 (9), (10a) and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol 11, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The Defence Counsel, Mrs S.F. Gimba-AbdulSalam, applied for the bail of the accused in most Libra term, pledged that her client would not jump bail, but would produce reliable sureties.

Chief Magistrate Joseph Owolawi granted the bail of the accused in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Owolawi added that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction, one of them must be a civil servant.

He added that the second surety must produce three years tax clearance certificate as well as both the accused and sureties must provide two recent passport photographs.

The magistrate ordered for the remand of the accused in Ilesa prison custody pending perfection of bail and adjourned the case to August 2, for hearing.