Armed Robber Caught At The Lords Chosen Church In Ondo,Tied With Rope

Two days before the just concluded The Lords Chosen Ondo State State Crusade (MY STORY MUST CHANGE), some unknown persons broke into the State Pastor’s office to cart away the money kept there for the running of the programme but God of Chosen blindfolded them and they were unable to see the money that was so glary to any body that enters the office.

Now, on Monday night after the crusade, they came boldly again because they believed pledge was made in the programme, but this time around, God was not ready to show them mercy again since they didn’t learn their lessons in their previous attempt.As the workers and leaders gathered for their usual vigil, while prayers were going on, the state lastor came out of his office but it was unusual of him. Immediately, He Sang a song which goes thus;

“Covenant keeping God,

There is no one like You.

Alpha and Omega,

There is no one like you.”

He made reference to the just concluded crusade – (MY STORY MUST CHANGE) AND PROCLAIMED THAT OUR STORY HAS INDEED CHANGED. Shortly after that statement,some armed men came to attack the church with their weapons and as they surrounded the church compound, 3 of them quickly entered inside the church. On seeing them, all the brethren declared themselves Chosen (I Am A Chosen – 3 Times, just according to the instruction of the General Pastor – that they should declare themselves Chosen, that they shall see the glory of God in action.

All of a sudden, they became powerless and they took to their heels, while running, one of them fell into the gutter and was apprehended by some of The Chosen Mopol Brethren. He was later handed over to the police at B Division, Oke Aro. The name of the police head that the case was handed over to is ASP ENEBELEM.