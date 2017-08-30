Another Nigerian Jailed In America Over 1.1 Billion Naira Fraud

According to the factual resume, the scheme involved at least ten victims totaling a loss of approximately $3,700,000, about 1.1 billion Naira.

Nemesis has caught up with another Nigerian ‘Yahoo boy’ in America.

Amechi Colvis Amuegbunam was in the U.S. as an international student, but instead of facing his studies, he went about stealing from people.

Now, he has been sentenced in Dallas, Texas by U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade to 46 months, about 3 years and 10 months in prison and ordered to pay $615,555.12, about 188 million Naira in restitution.

His jail term is enough for a student to graduate from the university.

Amuegbunam, just 30, who said he was from Lagos, was jailed for his role in what has become known as a “Business Email Compromise” (BEC) scheme.

According to the factual resume, the scheme involved at least 10 victims totaling a loss of approximately $3,700,000, about 1.1 billion Naira.

He pleaded guilty in March 2017 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He has been in custody since the time of his arrest in August 2015.

According to plea documents in the case, from November 2013 through August 2015, Amuegbunam and other individuals, sent fraudulent emails to companies in the Northern District of Texas and elsewhere, containing misrepresentations that caused the companies to wire funds as instructed on a pdf document that was attached to the email.

The investigation of this particular scheme began when 2 companies in the Dallas/Fort Worth area reported to the FBI Dallas office that they had received targeted spear phishing emails.

These emails appeared to be a forwarded message, allegedly from a top executive at the company, sent to an employee in the company’s accounting department who had authority to make financial transfers for the company.