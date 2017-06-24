Anglican Church denies Kidnapper Evans: “We Don’t Know Him”

Anglican Church denies Evans, says “we don’t know him”

The Bishop of Lagos West, Anglican Diocese, Revd James Odedeji, on Friday, refuted claims by the notorious kidnapper, Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, a.k.a. Evans of being a member and a philanthropist of high repute in the Anglican family.

Odedeji made the clarification while reacting to claims by Evans that he(Evans) had sponsored indigent students, given money to widows as well as donated to the renovation of the Anglican church building.

Speaking to an online platform through Ven. Paul Adeyemi, Odedeji said: “We have verified it, and we are very certain that Evans is not a member of any elements of our church. We don’t know him and we have no affiliation with his person.

“All that he his saying about paying school fees for indigent students, helping widows and donating hugely to renovations of our church are pure lies. Please ignore the false information, it is only meant to mislead the public.”.

Asked if Evans had probably been one of the anonymous philanthropists in the church, Odedeji replied ‘We know all our members, he is not one of us and he has never been part of us.”