9 cultists arrested in Ogun

The Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSAR) have arrested nine suspected fleeing cultists responsible for many criminal activities in the Iperu Remo and Isara areas of the state.

The suspects identified as Nureni Adenuga, 56, Kehinde Boyejo, 27 (a.k.a Alara Oro), Ogunubi Abiodun (a.k.a Ostrich), Sola Ogundimu, 19; Dare Owolani, 19; Kamiru Muyiwa, 24; Itilope Fadimu, 17 and Ibrahim Somoye, 28, all belonged to the Eiye Confraternity.

The arrested suspects, according to the police had escaped arrest when FSARS operatives swooped on their base at Iperu Remo, about a month ago and arrested two of their gang members identified as Adeyinka Adekunle and Simon Adesola a.k.a Solar.

The two suspects confessed to be members of the Cult group led by Taiwo Oluwaseun Boyejo a.k.a Omo Ile Aje and led the police to arrest the 9 suspects at their various hideouts.

Police identified the nine suspects and recovered eight shot battle axe, two knives, one hammer, one cutlass and charms.

Investigations is still ongoing to fish out other possible members as well as charge them to court for immediate prosecution.