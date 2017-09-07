20-year-old Woman arrested in Ogun for abducting 7-year-old girl

Police in Ogun state has arrested a woman, 20, Ajoke Owolabi for allegedly abducting a seven-year-old girl, Rachael Olorunshola, for 19 months. The girl was said to have been abducted in Abeokuta while returning from school.

The incident came to the open on August 29, 2017, when the girl, who was brought home by a Good Samaritan was playing in front of her parents’ house in Abeokuta and the suspect passed by.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Rachael raised the alarm on sighting her abductor.

He said, “She identified the suspect as her abductor. The suspect was arrested, but she denied knowing the girl. The girl mentioned her name as aunty Ajoke and when she was searched, her name was tattooed on her body. It was then that she confessed to the crime.

Top Posts Today

Hushpuppi reacts after Auchi Polytechnic names hostel after him Hushpuppi reacts after Auchi Polytechnic names hostel after him

Drunk Ladies Start to Pleasure Themselves In Public | Video Drunk Ladies Start to Pleasure Themselves In Public | Video

10 Insanely Hot Women Wizkid Has Dated Since He Became A Star – No.3 & 5 Will Shock You (Photos) 10 Insanely Hot Women Wizkid Has Dated Since He Became A Star – No.3 & 5 Will Shock You (Photos)

Popular Celebrity Catches Her Husband Having Sx With Another Man | Video Popular Celebrity Catches Her Husband Having Sx With Another Man | Video

Port Harcourt-based Homosexual Shares unclad Loved up Photos With His Partner (Photos) Port Harcourt-based Homosexual Shares unclad Loved up Photos With His Partner (Photos)

“She revealed that the little girl was taken to Oshodi in Lagos, where she was kept for 19 months. She said she came to attend a party in Abeokuta when the girl escaped from where she kept her in Lagos.”