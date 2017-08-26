Cripple, blind man arrested with cannabis in Cross River

A cripple, Gabriel Aniefiok a.k.a Kuli Kuli has been arrested in big Iwuru in Biase local government area of Cross River State with dried weed suspected to be Cannabis. The substance weighed 9.8kg. Also, a blind man Effanga Offiong Ekeng 45 from Eto Mkpe village in Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River State was also arrested with dried weed suspected be cannabis.

Disclosing this in a statement in Calabar, the Public Relations Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Cross River Command Mr. Odili Kenneth said the NDLEA was worried over the choice of using the Physically Challenged persons to perpetuate crime.

Hear him, “the physically challenged people and aged have become attractive for use for drug business in the state. This is as a result of sentiment attached and to evade enforcement duty” and advised parents not to allow their wards fall prey to the wicked hand of drug peddlers. PRO warned the physically challenged persons to desist from the nefarious act, “as deformity cannot be an excuse to indulge in criminality.”

Consequently, Kenneth said that another suspect, one Effiong Joseph, a 70-year-old man who has allegedly been in the business of sales of cannabis for years, was arrested at his residence at Ikot Ansa, Calabar for being in possession of 1.83kg of weed suspected to be cannabis.

Interestingly, the Command he noted arrested also arrested two suspects who allegedly specialized in spiking meat-pie, Doughnut and puff-puff with Cannabis sativa in Calabar, the state capital. The suspects – Christian Chindu Joseph 37years (M) and Edet Bassey Edim 30 years (M) of No. 6 Akim Close and 113 Akim road, Calabar respectively were alleged to have been arrested by the NDLEA following a tip off.

Kenneth stated that, Chinedu, the Master Baker, was working in a Fast Food Company in Port Harcourt, Rivers before relocating to Calabar where he allegedly started lacing pastries with cannabis sativa for his prospective customers for birthday and other parties.

“Chinedu in a statement before the Command further stated that Edet Bassey also in Custody supplied him with the Cannabis which he used to spice the food,” he said. The PRO said the Command also made an arrest of crack cocaine transiting from Lagos to Calabar using one of the fleet operators in the form of courier consignment (waybill).

According to him “the receiver, Diyaolu Oluwaseun Dare, Male, 27 years (a.k.a Taribo) who came to claim the consignment was arrested with the parcel in the premises of the Fleet Operator in Calabar.”

“A follow-up operation led to further apprehension of one of the accomplice, David Okla James, a 35-year-old male from Ugep. James was arrested with 1,764 pinches of substance suspected to be cocaine and 625 pinches of substance suspected to be heroin at the Army junction, Calabar, where he was waiting to take delivery of the crack cocaine from Taribo for onward transmission to his supposedly alleged master in Ugep,” Kenneth added.

He assured that the NDLEA drag net is still on with a view to tracking his boss, who is at large, based on useful information supplied.