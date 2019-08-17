Fast rising Nigerian music artist, Tosin Oguntayo a.k.a Tosin Music has drop new song Bintinlaye on the 14th of August 2019.

Speaking about the song, Tosin Music said it’s a feel good song that aims to reduce anxiety and worry while getting people to stay calm.

The word, Bintinlaye is gotten from a proverbial yoruba phrase meaning “the world is worthless, don’t take it too seriously”.

According to him, the song is made up mainly of pop sounds, the song blends guitars, electronic sounds and proverbial yoruba and English lyrics, expressed in an unconventional manner.

Shedding light on the journey to music, Tosin Music said he started playing with drums and the guitar at an early age, built up on the sounds of artists like Asha, John Mayer, Fela and Jon bellion and together with his personality, created his own sound.

He stated that social media has been of massive help to him and other artists in general in terms of promoting and distributing music especially through Instagram and Facebook.

Tosin music has done stage plays, toured cities and worked with artists like Aramide, Ayoola amongst others.