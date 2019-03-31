Create Bori state before oil exploration resumes in Ogoni – MOSOP

Memoye Oghu, Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), the umbrella body championing the environmental degradation fight between the Ogoni speaking people of Rivers state, oil giant, Shell and the federal government has demanded for the creation of Bori state as a pre-condition for the resumption of oil operations in Ogoni land.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had early last month in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) to take over all operations of OML 11 oilfields, majority of which are in Ogoni land.

The President said that the takeover should be completed by the end of April.

MOSOP made its demand at the weekend during a congress of Ogoni people held at the MOSOP Secretariat, Peace and Freedom Center, Bori, in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers state to consider the President’s directive.

A communique dated signed by factional MOSOP President and General Secretary, Mr. Fegalo Nsuke and Deacon Monday Neeka Ziinu respectively, made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Sunday, states that “congress demanded the creation of a Bori state as a primary demand for the negotiation of oil resumption in Ogoniland.”

Other demands by the body include, immediate action for the provision of portable drinking water, the conduct of comprehensive health audit on Ogoni people, the establishment of an integrated soil management center and the center of excellence, as part of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) recommended ongoing clean-up of the area.

According to the communique, the congress expressed dismay at the attempts by the federal governments to force the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland without the consent of the Ogoni people.

It therefore, resolved that oil production in Ogoniland will only commence when it is properly negotiated, even as it passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of MOSOP headed by Nsuke and called on the general public to disregard and treat all other claimants to the MOSOP presidency as impostors.

The foremost body of the Ogoni people has been factionalized since the expiration of the Saro Pyagbara led executives last December leading to the emergence of three factions.

One of the factions is led by Nsuke while Pyagbara, the outgoing president insists that his tenure was extended by the highest organ of the body in line with its constitutional provisions.