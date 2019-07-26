Idris Ahmed, Lokoja

Concerned about the escalating levels of insecurity across the country, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a total crackdown on all forms of insurgency, banditry, kidnappings and armed robberies.

National President of the NUJ, Comrade Chris Isuguzo in his address at the grand finale of the Kogi state 2019 NUJ Press Week, lamented that the security challenges across the country is a threat to the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians

He pointed out that apart from the unfortunate Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, ethnic militia in the South East and the middle belt as well as the clashes between farmers/herders have betrayed the confidence of Nigerians.

Isiguzo therefore, appealed to the President to as a matter of urgency declare a total crackdown on all identified flash points.

The NUJ President called on the federal government to identify the sponsors and perpetrators of the criminality and put them on trial.

While assuring that the frosty relationship between the Kogi state government and journalists in the state has been resolved, the NUJ national president advised working journalists in the state to adhere strictly to the ethics of the profession.

He urged them not to despair despite challenges in the discharge of their duties

Chairman of the Kogi state Council of NUJ, Comrade Adeiza Momoh Jimoh explained that the union has no grudge against the state government as the union has always done its best to promote government activities.