CPC urges FG to investigate cause of Dana Air skidding

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has commended relevant section authority in the aviation sector for the safe evacuation of passengers and crew members on board the Dana Airlines Flight 9J0363 that skidded off runway, calling for prompt investigation into the cause of the incident.

The flight operating from Abuja to Port-Harcourt on Tuesday, landed at approximately 19:30hrs and overshot the runway.

In a statement on Wednesday, the COC said there was need to urgently look into the loss of traction.

The Council noted that the aircraft damaged, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) have been notified and already in control.

According to the Council, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) secured perimeter scene of incident. 50 Souls On Board (SOB) made up of 44 passengers and 6 crew.

The agency expressed gratitude that all passengers and crew were safely evacuated without injury.

The Consumer Protection Council congratulates relevant airport and aviation authorities, as well as the airline for this safe evacuation and management of what could otherwise have been tragic.

CPC further calls for calm as we await more information and a detailed investigation by the Accident Investigation Bureau in compliance with ICAO standards. In addition, the Council has been in communication with the airline and NCAA.

“The Council understands that Dana Air has provided logistic support and accommodation to passengers. The Council insists this must comply with minimum standards in accordance with prevailing Regulations under Part 19, Nigerian Civil Aviation Rules (NCAR).

An open, transparent, sensitive and responsive approach by the airline and relevant authorities is vital to sustaining confidence and assuring consumers. The Council welcomes this openness and attention to consumers, including providing medical or psychological support where necessary.

The Consumer Protection Council in collaboration with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, other aviation agencies and service providers remains available to all passengers in the sector to answer questions, provide assistance and required assurances at this and other times.

Our hotlines are 08056003030 and 08056002020. Consumers may also reach the Council by email at contact@cpc.gov.ng and by Twitter at @cpcnig,” the statement added.