CPC, online marketing companies partner to protect consumers

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and online marketing companies in Nigeria have agreed to partner to protect consumers from abuse.

This was disclosed on Wednesday in Abuja at a joint press conference between the CPC and representatives of online marketing companies in the country to commemorate World Consumer Rights Day 2018. Tagged, Making Digital Marketplaces Fairer”.

Address it the media, the Director General of CPC, Babatunde Irukere noted that the aim of the meeting was a “day global attention is drawn to consumer rights.”

According to him, “E-commerce is an expanding business area with an incredible catalyst for economic growth.

“One achievement of this meeting is that for the first time we have adopted five principles that we recognised are due to what we recognise as essential in the market place.”

He added that it was to formulate “a more structured and regulatory framework to ensure appropriate consumer benefit and adopting a quick step towards addressing consumer complaints.

“We are moving towards holding a stakeholder engagement which includes consumers, which will allow consumers to challenge organizations and suggest principles that would be institutionalised.

He said one of the frameworks in the new collaborative themes would be to dish out sanctions accordingly to defaulting online marketing companies to protect consumers and instill confidence in the system.

The CPC engaged the online marketing companies where it was agreed that consumers must be protected as well as protecting legitimate and responsible online marketing companies and their brands.

It was also agreed that only a robust ethical and well regulated industry can promote consumers confidence and eliminate distrust, prevent fraud and market entry by those who seek to exploit and defraud.

Some of the online marketing companies that took part at the meeting were: Jumia, Mall for Africa, Konga, Spar, amongst others.

The parties also recognised that technological disruption and innovation remain a vital catalyst for economic expansion, commercial penetration and shared prosperity.

Both parties acknowledged that clear and transparent guiding principles guidance and a regulatory framework is important to growing and sustaining a vibrant E-commerce industry.

Five guiding principles were adopted which according to the parties would ensure protection of consumers, enhance efficiency and eliminate fraud as well as create a robust online marketing platform in the country.

In view of the dramatic rise in E-Commerce in Nigeria, with global online shopping reaching $2.29 trillion in 2017, but with 70% of Nigerian Consumers worried about the safety of their transactions, the Consumer Protection Council and Senior Management of Online Marketing Companies understand the nature and scope of complaints generated in this space.

The Council and the online marketing companies have mutually agreed on the following principles: “Online marketers recognise that a dedicated customer service apparatus, which is an indispensable corollary of e-commerce, is required to ensure engagement and a complaint resolution process which is not burdensome to the customer.

“Online market platforms recognise the importance of full frank and complete disclosures of any terms, conditions, exceptions or restrictions on products marketed on their platforms.

“Online marketers also recognise the need to promote consumer confidence and eliminate distrust. Advertisement of products should be truthful, transparent and factual, including current/future availability, specifications, merchantable conditions, quality and relevant warranty information.

“Online market platforms recognise that timely delivery is a material and vital term of the contract/ agreement between platforms and their customers. As such, timely delivery including reasonable and fair return windows, prompt and efficient refunds and respect for cancellations in accordance with prevailing policy, are a matter of contractual obligations.”

other princip[les include; “Online marketers recognise and respect the privacy of consumers and the need to protect such privacy by securing and only disclosing consumer data/personal information by operation of law or in accordance with consumer preferences.

The meeting also resolved that parties commit to a broad-based stakeholder engagement to further promote and develop these principles, Business Guidance and regulatory framework.

Parties recognise the urgency required and as such agree that the engagement and the Guidance development process must occur and conclude shortly and timely.”