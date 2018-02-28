CPC congratulates Airpeace on acquiring Boeing 777

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has congratulated AirPeace on another major milestone on its journey to becoming a major carrier in Nigeria with the acquisition of Boeing 777

The Council referred to it as “tried and tested equipment with a legendary reputation for comfort and versatility, as well as a remarkable record of safety”.

A congratulatory message signed by the Council’s Director General, Babatunde Irukera, described “AirPeace’s acquisition of this ‘world -class aircraft,’ and how it has grown both its fleet and routes in an almost meteoric manner was a testament to the possibilities in the Nigerian market, and the abiding custom of our consumers.”

While welcoming this historic development, he said the Council “again encourages AirPeace to renew and redouble its commitment to the best possible service and deference to consumers”, noting that “therein only lies the key to unlocking further, and enduring growth”.

According to Irukera, “Nigerian consumers are as sophisticated, as they are loyal. They deserve the best attention and care in exchange for their patronage, and reward for their loyalty.

“The aviation industry remains one of the most vital catalysts for economic growth and shared prosperity. Reinforcing confidence in safety and institutionalizing innovative products and respectful customer service are the fundamentals for industry expansion and perpetuation”, he emphasised.

The CPC boss further stressed that “the Council recognizes that fleet renewal is key to accomplishing these objectives and commends the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for the dynamism that has resulted in this landmark in our aviation development.

Maintaining FAA CAT-1, highest level of IOSA certification for both our regulatory processes and domestic airlines are significant factors for safety, security and consumer satisfaction. We urge the NCAA to ensure these.”