CPC assures airline passengers of adequate protection

The Consumer protection Council (CPC), has assured airlines passengers that there was no cause for panic over the near mishap that occurred on Sunday with Medview Airlines.

Medview Airlines Flight VL2108 operated by Boeing 737 equipment with a flight schedule of Lagos-Abuja-Maiduguri (LOS-ABV-MIU) completed the Lagos to Abuja segment.

The CPC in statement on Sunday said that at approximately 1400HRS while attempting to depart Abuja to Maiduguri on the final segment of the sector, the flight had a Ramp Return (return to base after commencing taxiing) on account of a safety issue.

Specifically, an indicator lamp signifying a minor disorder emerged. The Captain, exercising the appropriate abundance of caution and in compliance with applicable safety standards aborted the flight and returned to base for technical assistance.

According to the CPC, all passengers disembarked in an orderly manner, returned to the lounge and were catered to by the airline in accordance with relevant Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations regarding treatment of passengers during delays.

“Engineers were currently concluding minor repairs so that the aircraft can become operational. The flight to Maiduguri is expected to operate shortly, either by same aircraft, or a redundancy/recovery plan that Medview has informed the Consumer Protection Council is in place,” the Council stated.

CPC said it has been in communication with Medview, and the airline informs that, at no time was there an emergency, and passengers were never at risk.

The Council said it would continue to monitor the situation, and provide updates, if necessary.

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja