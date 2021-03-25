CP Lagos redeploys DPO over illegal detention, unprofessional conduct

Joy Joseph, Lagos



The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered for immediate redeployment of Francis Ani, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Onipanu Division of the Lagos State Police Command following his alleged misconduct.



It was gathered that the DPO had ordered his boys to harass and illegally detain one Tunde Abass and one Kabir Mohammed at Onipanu last Friday.

According to a statement by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirming the redeployment of the DPO, Tunde Abass was arrested by the police at Onipanu Division for recording the harassment and forceful arrest of Kabir Mohammed at Onipanu Area of the State.



Adejobi said: ” The incident happened on Friday, March 19, 2021, at about 5 p.m. after Abass intervention in the case did not go well with the policemen.



“The police boss took the decision after he perused the report of the investigation into the incident that had gone viral on the gross violation of Tunde Abass human rights by the DPO and his boys.



“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has therefore condemned such act of unprofessionalism and excessive use of power. He said the command will not, for whatever reason, condone such an act, stating that the action will serve as a deterrent to other policemen who are fond of harassing, extorting, and engaging in acts of lawlessness, unprofessionalism, and gross violation of peoples human rights in the state.”



He added that CP Odumosu has also ordered that the concerned policemen in the unprofessional act are orderly room tried, in order to award punishments accordingly, while the DPO be redeployed to the State Command Headquarters, Ikeja.