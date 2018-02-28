CP Lagos partners stakeholders to end cultism, drug abuse, others

…urges youths to shun vices

Concerned by the recent development in the state, where some youths in Aguda Surulere, Itire and Akala-Mushin areas of Lagos State engaged in acts of brigandage, sell and use of illicit drugs, cultism, unlawfully possessing and using firearms to fight rival cult groups, the Lagos Police Command has sort the partnership of stakeholders in the state for a lasting solution.

This was the highpoint of the meeting held by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi with traditional rulers and opinion leaders of Itire community, in Itire/Ikate LCDA.

At the meeting, attended by the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Hon. Muslim Olohunde Salami and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on Security, Yinka Akinriade, the CP sought their partnership and cooperation in the ongoing effort of the Command to eradicate cultism, stem the rising trend of drug usage and abuse and other forms of social vices prevalent among the youths in their areas.

Edgal urged parents and elders of Itire community to borrow a leaf from their counterparts in Ikorodu whose partnership with the police ensured that over 860 youths in their area renounced cultism and surrendered their firearms to the police.

He said, I urge you to treat the issue with the urgency it deserves. For the youths, take the olive branch offered to you by the Command as the Police authority would be glad to welcome and retrieve drugs and weapons from you.”

The CP however warned that youths who challenge law enforcement officers with firearms would be met with proportionate force.

He stated further that if persuasion fails, the Command would be left with no choice than to arrest and diligently prosecute law breakers no matter how highly placed.

The meeting ended with a pledge by the elders and stakeholders that they would assist the Command in addressing the issues raised at the meeting by talking to their youths on the negative impact of cultism and drug abuse.

Other stakeholders present at the meeting were the Chairman Itire IKate LCDA, Mr. Apatira Ahmed, the Chairman Coker /Aguda LCDA, Mrs Akinyemi -Obe, traditional rulers and opinion leaders in Itire community.