CP Lagos inaugurates committee to mop up illegal, prohibited firearms

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi has inaugurated a committee to mop up all prohibited and illegal firearms in Lagos State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Lagos State Police Command Spokesperson, SP Chike Oti on Friday.

According to the statement, the Committee which was set up on Thursday March 8, 2018, is headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, DCP Muhammad Ali Ari and has nine senior officers as members.

“The team is charged with the responsibility of mopping up all prohibited firearms in and around Lagos State, ” the statement reads.

The Committee was said to have held its first meeting immediately after its inauguration at the Police Headquarters Ikeja.

At the end and of their deliberation, the committee had declared, “with effect from March 8th 2018, three weeks grace period is given to all members of the public who have illegal and prohibited firearms, to submit such firearms to the nearest Police Station or Area Command office to the person.

” The prohibited firearms includes all firearms with slide action mechanism, pump action rifles of all categories, military rifles, pistols and revolvers, machine guns, rocket launchers, projectiles bombs and grenades .”

The Commissioner of Police had also given the Committee the power to enter into any house or premises based on credible intelligence with a duly signed search warrant from a court of competent jurisdiction, in search and recovery of the aforementioned weapon types, on the expiration of the three weeks period of grace.

In the statement, Edgal therfore urged members of the public in possession of Prohibited and illegally acquired firearms to take advantage of the 3 weeks grace period to turn in their firearms or risk being arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the Firearms Act of 2004.