CP Enugu urges journalists to protect national security

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, on Wednesday urged journalists to always protect national security and peace in their reports.

Danmallam gave the advice at a workshop organised by Enugu State Police Command in partnership with the Nigeria Policing Programme (NPP) held in Enugu with the theme: “Strengthening Police-Media Relationship in Enugu State’’.

The commissioner said that there was the need for journalists to join in the promotion of peace and development of the society, especially on ways issues that border on national security could be reported.

Danmallam said that the workshop and its various lectures were apt given that the police and the media needed to further cement their ties as well as co-operation through their investigations.

“Nigeria remains our only country and the place we can call our own in the world.

“So, there is a need for synergy between the police and media to understand each other and work towards a common purpose of protecting our national security, building peace and oneness in the country.

“It is in the interest of all that we, through our daily work, promote peace and progress leading to development,’’ Danmallam said.