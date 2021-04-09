CP Alabi parades suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, says no hiding place for criminals in Bauchi

Samuel Luka, Bauchi

The Bauchi state police commissioner, Mr. Abiodun Sylvester Alabi has told criminally-minded persons that there is no hiding place for them in Bauchi.

CP Alabi who stated this while parading suspected criminals at the command headquarters in Bauchi over various offences including armed robbery, kidnapping, among others on Friday, warned that police will not allow criminals to operate in the state.

The CP said that the feat was achieved due to the force’s renewed commitment towards combating crime and criminality in the State.

He said during the month under review the Command has fought tirelessly in raising policing standards which has led to significant milestones in the combat against crime and criminality.

“Worthy of note is the successful operation that led to the arrest of high profile criminals terrorizing Alkaleri, Bauchi Metropolis, and Toro”,

According to him, a joint operation with members of the peace and security committee Bauchi last month led to the arrest of 24-year-old Aliyu Usman of Anguwan Hardo, Bauchi, and one Abdullahi Ibrahim, aged 18 of the same address.

The CP said the duo was arrested for conspiring with one Nazifi of Kofar Dumi Bauchi and others now at large to invade the house of one Habib Mohammed, a Staff of Ruwasa Bauchi.

“Armed with machetes and other deadly weapons, the suspects burgled the house and robbed the occupant of Laptop Computer, Two infinix phones, one Tambo phone, and a Jewelry the total value in currency of which is yet to be ascertained”, CP Alabi explained.

He said that during the course of investigation, Tambo’s phone was recovered from the suspects, adding that efforts are being intensified to arrest the other accomplices in the crime.

The CP further said notorious robbery Suspects, Trespassers and Phone Snatchers have also been arrested by his men last month.

“On Thursday 25th March, 2021 a team of Detectives attached to Area Command Metro in collaboration with the members of peace and security committee Bauchi State, arrested a group of suspected Armed Robbers, House Trespassers and Phone Snatchers all of who are known for their bad deeds”, the CP informed.

The suspects according to the police commissioner include a 20-year-old Abdullahi M. Hashim alias ‘Ranga’ of Zango Bauchi, Shuaibu Mohammed Nasir Alias ‘Baba cizo’ of Zango Bauchi and Ahmed Abdulahi Alias ‘Mission’ of Nasarawa Bauchi.

Others he said are; Al-amin Dahiru alias ‘Target’ of Jahun Bauchi,

Mohammed Ismail alias ‘K2’ of Federal Low-cost Bauchi, and Aliyu Adamu alias ‘Daba’ of Jahun Bauchi.

He said that the suspects criminally armed themselves with dangerous weapons, notably machetes and knives, broke into houses at Zango, attacked the occupants, and robbed them of some valuable items worth NGN3,159,000.00

The items according to the CP Alabi include; Phones, Laptops, Motorcycles, Plasma Televisions, and Jewelry in addition to a cash sum of NGN290,000.