The Senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has received support from an association of Nigerian Gospel ministers.

This is coming after a court order summoned him and Busola Dakolo, who accused him of rape.

Fatoyinbo who did not expect the support said ” When I was informed that members of the Fellowship of Gospel Music Ministers of Nigeria FOGMMON, would be in service tonight, I was thrilled.

“Special thanks to Dr Panam Percy Paul, Dr Asu Ekiye , Pastor Kingsley Ike and the entire team”

“Thank you all for stopping by, ” he said

Recall that Busola Dakola, wife of Timi Dakolo allegedly accused Pastor Fatoyinbo of raping her at age 18.