Senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has demanded N50 million from Mrs Busola Dakola as damages for accusing him wrongly.

In an application filed through his lawyers, he asked the FCT High Court to dismiss the suit filed by Busola Dakolo on the grounds that it is incompetent and frivolous.

This recent moves came about two weeks after Mrs Dakolo had asked for an apology from the pastor for allegedly defiling her, which she said had adversely affected her sex life.

Recall that in a writ filed on her behalf by her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi and Co of Law corridor, Busola demanded that Pastor Fatoyinbo writes a clearly worded apology on the front page of at least two national newspapers and two national television stations for seven days running consecutively.

She also demanded that the COZA pastor addresses a ‘personal apology letter’ showing honest remorse for his misdeed.

Mrs Dakolo also demanded that a cost of action estimated at the sum of N10,000,000 (ten million naira) be paid.

The application below