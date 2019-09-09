Busola Dakolo has listed Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, as one of the witnesses to testify against the Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Mrs. Busola Dakolo, wife of Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, had sued the Founder and Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, over a rape allegation of which he did not lay claims to.

