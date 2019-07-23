Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

In a bid to ensure a speedy, thorough, fair and impartial investigation into the alleged case of rape made by Mrs. Busola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), the Inspector–General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to take-over on-going investigations into the matter.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in -charge of the FCID, Michael Ogbizi is now over-seeing on-going investigation into the alleged rape.

This directive was contained in a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

DIG Ogbizi is also expected to take over the investigation of the complaint made by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo against the Dakolos in addition, to providing a personal supervision to all facets of the investigation to ensure justice and fair-hearing to all the parties, with each case being treated purely on its merit.

In the same vein, the inspector general has directed that the procedure which the police operatives adopted in inviting Timi and Busola Dakolo on July 20 be subjected to rigorous and discreet scrutiny to ascertain its conformity with standard operating procedure and international best practices.

While enjoining the general public and the parties involved in the cases to remain calm and patient, the inspector general assured of the unalloyed police professionalism in the matter.