The Kwara state Nurses Elders Forum has called on the state government to provide protective kits for nurses taking care of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients to guard them against infection.

Chairman of the forum, Prince Suleiman Ayo-Fagbemi made the call in an interview on Tuesday in Ilorin while reacting to the discovery of four cases of coronavirus in Kwara.

Ayo-Fagbemi, who is a retired permanent sectary in the state, said urgent provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) had become imperative to further curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

According to the forum chairman, nurses are the closest personnel to patients who are expected to carry out all medical doctors prescriptions on patients.

“Nurses are crucial in the health sector since they are with patients for 24 hours; provision of PPE or protective kits like hand gloves, coat, nose covers and others are essential,” he said.

He described allegations of proposed protest by nurses in the state as unfounded, rumour, false and calculated attempt to tarnish the image of nurses in the state.

Ayo- Fagbemi commended the efforts of the state government in improving the health sector to further curb the spread of the disease in the state.