Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger says the state government will liaise with Association of Fashion Designers to embark on mass production face masks to contain spread of coronavirus.

He disclosed during a press conference after an expanded emergency council meeting on index record case of COVID19 in Minna on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Lagos discharges boy, 11, other 3 patients



According to reports the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Friday, announced an index case of coronavirus in Niger state.

Bello explained that in view of the difficulties in procuring the mask and its high cost, government had liaised with tailors to commence mass production of face masks for easy purchase.

“We are liaising with our tailors to start developing locally made face masks.

“Although no complete evidence that face mask can prevent one from contacting the virus, but when a positive person sneezed and one is wearing the mask, it can prevent the spread of the disease.

” The idea is to reduce the spread when wearing mask. People should also wash their hands with soap or use sanitiser to prevent the spread of coronavirus, ” he said.

The governor advised people of the state to wear the face mask before leaving their homes and observe social distancing.

He explained that government had activated Social Rehabilitation Center for quarantine, as well as equipped isolation center at Minna General Hospital to carter for suspected cases.

He, however, disclosed that the state government had began distribution of palliative at ward level to support the less privileged.