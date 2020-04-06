The Yobe state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has commenced house-to-house distribution of food items to people living with disabilities to encourage them to stay at home to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

Dr. Muhammed Goje, the executive secretary SEMA, made this known at one of the distribution points in Damaturu on Monday.

Goje said that the state government prioritised people with disabilities, being the most vulnerable group to contracting the deadly virus.

“When you advise people to stay at home; there are most vulnerable groups among them, which are the physically challenged.

“When this group goes out for their petty trading or begging on the streets, it is believed that they come in contact with different classes of people either on transit or passing through the state.

“They may collect money or shake hands; which is one of the means of contracting the deadly COVID-19,” Goje said.

The SEMA boss also noted that was why the Goveenor Mai Mala Buni’s administration came up with the plan to reach them house-to-house and give them the palliatives.

The food items distributed include rice, beans, maize, salt, palm and cooking oi, among others.

In his remarks on behalf of the beneficiaries, Muhammed Isah, the north-east zone disabled Leader, said such kind gesture by the state government was not new to them.

“Though this is not the first or second time we have had this kind of intervention from Mai Mala Buni’s administration.

“However, this is a special one to cushion the effects on persons living with disability.

“This is because the effect of the whole COVID-19 situation is more on the people living with disability,” he added.

Isah appealed to philanthropists, politicians, religious and traditional leaders to support the government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and support the vulnerable groups.

He advised all the beneficiaries to use the items judiciously and abide by the guidelines of the ministry of health, to observe proper respiratory etiquette, social distancing, avoidance of crowded areas and frequent hand washing.