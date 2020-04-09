As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a global challenge and push world governments into declaring a lockdown, Wema Bank is donating relief materials to affected states in Nigeria.

Wema Bank Logo

The donation, which includes bags of rice, cartons of vegetable oil and cartons of noodles is aimed at complementing the effort of the government to cushion the effects of the lockdown.

Alongside being a corporate social responsibility of the bank, the relief materials will also serve as a palliative measure to help lessen the plight of vulnerable members of society during the pandemic.

“As a bank, we understand that there is no better time than now to support the government in fighting this pandemic”, MD/CEO Wema Bank, Mr Ademola Adebise said.

He stressed that Wema Bank is“taking responsibility to support the governments of the affected states in the belief that this is a collective fight”

“We also encourage Nigerians to do their respective bids to win the war against COVID-19,” he added.

According to Head, Brand and Marketing Communications, Wema Bank, Mrs Funmilayo Falola, “This is a trying time for humankind, but also a test of our resolve to unite, whether as individuals or organisations, in this common fight.”

Commending the response of health workers across the country, Mrs Falola explained that “while the rest of us keep to the stay-at-home rule and practice social distancing, health workers are making the sacrifice of treating patients and helping to disinfect markets and other structures nationwide.

“They are the frontline soldiers in a war that threatens all of us and we praise and appreciate their devotion to duty.”

Recently, the bank initiated a #sharwithafriend challenge with the hope to raise more awareness on observing the necessary guidelines. The campaign which involved using the first letter of the bank’s name to list out key precautionary measures against the COVID-19 virus was done in partnership with Stanbic IBTC Bank, Sterling Bank, Keystone Bank among others in a show of unity and oneness among the banks.