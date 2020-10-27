''COVID-19 was nothing but a glorified malaria disease'' — Yahaya Bello responds to palliatives looting

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, who has always doubted the existence of COVID-19 in Nigeria, has stated that coronavirus ” was nothing but a glorified malaria disease.”

Bello who said this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Tuesday, October 27, also added that looting of warehouses storing COVID-19 palliatives and #EndSARS protest are about the 2023 general elections.

He said, “I did say when COVID-19 came into this country that a few people are going to profiteer and that is what has happened. And I am saying it again that a few individuals are setting certain agenda for 2023.

”Now, from #EndSARS to hoodlums stealing CACOVID to various youths or people saying IPOB and statements. Various groups are making statements,” he said.

“Whether we like it or not, this is 2023 playing out by a few individuals who feel they can continue to use us in this country and I am urging all youths across the country to return home,” the governor said.

“Which struggle, which agitation, which uprising across the world has ever succeeded without leadership? I agree 100 per cent (with the agitation) but if you look at what is happening, then you will have no option but to qualify it as politically motivated,” Bello said.

Daily Times reports that the governor didn’t respond on who was order the shooting at Lekki.

Bello said not everyone believes in the #EndSARS protest, adding that the scrapping of SARS had dampened police morale and caused them to leave the streets which had in turn given hoodlums the opportunity to have a field day.

“Now SARS has ended, police morale has been dampened, they have gone off the streets, and the hoodlums have taken to the streets. Who do we report to?” he asked.

The governor maintained that COVID-19 was nothing but a “glorified” malaria disease which had been used to siphon billions of naira.

He said, “I did say that COVID-19 is political; I did say that COVID-19 has an economic undertone.”

Bello stated that he didn’t know of the existence of a COVID-19 warehouse in Lokoja, which had been looted by thugs.

The governor said his government had been handing out palliatives to residents of Kogi State long before COVID-19.