Victims Support Fund (VSF) Task Force on COVID-19 has distributed food items and medial consumables to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the vulnerable in Yobe state.

Mrs. Toyosi Ogunsiji, chairperson, VSF Task Force on COVID-19, disclosed on Wednesday in Damaturu that the COVID-19 task force intervention was to strategically provide some form of palliative supports to IDPs within Yobe state.

“The focus of this task force is to provide support for people who are internally displaced within Yobe state communities,” she said.

Some of the items distributed according to her were, 10kg bags of rice, 10kg bags of beans, 10kg bags of maize, 10kg bags of garri, 4 litres of vegetable oil, and 2kgs of salt.

Other items were medical consumables, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities and personal protective equipment.

Ogunsiji also noted that the VSF task force on COVID-19 intervention would be carried out in seven most affected states.

“In this preliminary phase of our intervention, we are going to concentrate on seven states including the frontline COVID-19 states of Lagos, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“While in the Northeast, we have Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba states,” she explained.

While she reiterated her confidence in Yobe state officials, Ogunsiji appealed that the items should reach the targeted members of the community.

“We hope that these items will reach the actual targeted people. This is because we are hoping and counting on the competence, experience and past good relationship we have had,” she said.

In his remarks Dr. Muhammed Goje, the Executive Secretary, Yobe state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) appreciated the gesture and assured the officials that the items would be distributed accordingly.