COVID-19 Vaccine a must for all intending pilgrims from Niger state

Saka Bolaji, Minna

As part of the conditions to fulfill to enable any intending pilgrim to perform this year’s holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, you must get Covid 19 vaccine, it has been declared by the board responsible for the exercise.



Towards this end, every intending pilgrim for this year’s hajj to Saudi Arabia must receive covid 19 vaccines before they are allowed into the Holy Land.



This was announced by the Executive Secretary, Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai while speaking at the flag-off covid 19 vaccination for the staff of the board and Area Pilgrims Welfare Officers, (APWOs) at the board headquarters in Minna.



He said the exercise was aimed at encouraging intending pilgrims to take the vaccine which was a prerequisite for hajj.



He enjoined the area pilgrim’s welfare officers to go back to their respective Local Government Areas and embark on a rigorous enlightenment campaign on the need for every intending pilgrim to get vaccinated.



The executive secretary explained that what they were doing was a directive from the National Hajj Commission..that every intending pilgrim for 2021 hajj, from each state of the federation, as a prerequisite for the 2021 Hajj exercise.



“I, staff of the board, and some Area pilgrims officers have taken our vaccination as directed.



“We have engaged the services of our religious clerics, both Christian and Muslims, and other stakeholders to enlighten the pilgrims and emphasize the need to partake in the exercise.

He appealed to the Apo’s to ensure strict compliance to the content of the circular and that he will rely on their judgment.