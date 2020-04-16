A shipment of about 50 ventilators and other essential medical supplies procured by the United Nations system in Nigeria to support Federal Government’s COVID-19 response arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Wednesday.

The consignment includes 50 A30 ventilators and personal protective supplies procured with funds from the recently launched COVID-19 Basket Fund.

Also, about $2 million that mobilised within the UN system in Nigeria and a $200,000 contribution from APM Terminals were part of the UN contribution to Nigeria.

According to the UN Resident Coordinator for Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, the arrival of the medical equipment and supplies will be a boost to the Government’s efforts to provide an efficient and effective healthcare response for those affected by the virus.

“The supplies will be deployed around the country to health facilities in most need due to the outbreak, and coordination structures are already in place between the Government and the UN to ensure urgent deployment.

”The next shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) is expected to arrive in Nigeria later this month.

“The world is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis. The spread of the COVID-19 is expected to put immense pressure on Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“The UN in Nigeria is actively mobilising resources in support of the Government’s national response strategy of containing the pandemic and adequately caring for those confirmed to have the virus”, he said.

Recall that as of 13 April 2020, there were 343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, with 91 discharged and ten fatalities.

Through the COVID-19 Basket Fund, the UN in Nigeria is supporting accelerated Government response to address the pandemic, prevent further spread of the virus and ensure optimum care for those affected by the coronavirus.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, was among those present to receive the consignment.

He said that the arrival of the medical supplies and equipment procured through the UN in Nigeria would go a long way towards boosting the Government’s efforts to strengthen healthcare services and manage the pandemic.

“No one is immune to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the essential medical equipment and supplies will strengthen the Nigeria healthcare system to enable it to cope better with the threat of the pandemic, we all have a responsibility, as individuals, to adhere to recommended measures and support Government’s efforts to curb the spread of this virus”, he said.