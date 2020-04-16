In line with its commitment to the health and well-being of Nigerians, especially in the ongoing COVID-19 crises, TG Arla Foods Nigeria Limited, makers of Dano Milk brands announced an intervention worth N150 million to support the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria in combating the spread of the global pandemic.

The intervention includes a donation of N100 million to the Federal Government of Nigeria and distribution of N50 million worth of products free to its esteemed consumers in supporting them to stay healthy and safe during this period.

According to the Managing Director of the company, Peder Pedersen, this kind gesture is inline with the firm’s corporate philosophy, especially during a period like this. Pedersen commended the authorities through the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and most importantly the health workers who are at the forefront of efforts aimed at containing and managing the spread of the virus.

The company boss disclosed that the N100 millon donation would be disbursed to the Crisis Intervention Fund established by the Federal Government and managed by the Central Bank of Nigeria to raise funds from the private sector to source equipment and infrastructure to fight the pandemic.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we are pleased to support the Federal Government and Nigerians during this very challenging period because we believe so much in Nigeria, we have been doing business in the country and nourishing Nigerians since the early 1980s,” he said.

Also speaking, the Head of Marketing, Ifunanya Obiakor explained that more than 37,000 households, including vulnerable people, would benefit from the donation of the N50 million worth of products. She disclosed that the Lagos State food bank initiative would be used in distributing the products directly to the consumers.

Obiakor stated that the company was deeply concerned about the well-being of Nigerians at this particular trying period, especially with certain cities under lockdown and people forced to stay at home.

She added: “As one of the food processing companies offering essential products to the populace and exempted from the ‘lockdown’ order, critical measures have been put in place to ensure that in compliance with the WHO and local regulations, operations are ongoing in order to deliver our nutritious products to the Nigerian consumers.”She further stressed that the company had also embarked on enlightenment and awareness campaign to educate consumers on COVID-19 pandemic based on WHO guidelines for safety at this period using its website and brand-owned social media platforms.

