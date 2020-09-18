COVID-19 survival fund available from next week — Presidency

The Presidency has revealed plans by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to put money in the hands of Nigerians from next week.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: FG apologises for self-certification form request

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President (Office of the Vice President) Laolu Akande, said this would be realized through active implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan.

Akande said that the government of President Buhari is committed to lifting Nigerians out of poverty and reducing the pains and negative impact of coronavirus on the people.

Daily Times understands that Laolu Akande revealed this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily. He also repeated it at different times on Fresh FM radio station in Ekiti State, Bond FM, Radio One and Metro Radio, all based in Lagos.

Akande said that this administration was set to spend N2.3 trillion to manage the economic fallouts of coronavirus and prevent the country from going into a deep recession.

Akande said that the Buhari administration has set out a plan, certain initiatives and measures that are designed to help the masses scale through this period.

Speaking on the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, supportive initiatives, Akande informed Nigerians on the recent launch of the survival fund under the Economic Sustainability Plan.

He said, “Next week, we are starting the survival fund, which is a part of this plan. From next week, it will be available and people who are potential beneficiaries will be able to get more information on https://survivalfund.ng.”

He said that from next week, “the website https://survivalfund.ng will be open for Nigerians who have MSMEs or who are artisans, plumbers, electricians, transport workers, private school teachers or who belong to different categories under the survival fund.”