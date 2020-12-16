COVID-19: Surge in number of new infections in Nigeria as Abuja records 305 — Daily Times Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it has recorded a drastic increase in the number of new COVID-19 infections in Nigeria, Daily Times gathered.

NCDC on its Twitter page confirmed 758 new COVID-19 cases.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 74,132.

FCT had the highest number of cases at 305, followed by Lagos, Kaduna, Bauchi and Gombe with 152, 103, 44, 35 and 31 cases, respectively.

The other states recorded as follows:

Rivers-17, Sokoto-15, Kwara-13, Kano-9

Ebonyi-8, Ogun-5, Osun-5, Oyo-4, Edo-4

Anambra-4, Bayelsa-2, Ekiti-1 and Taraba-1

