StarTimes Nigeria has urged its customers to use the 24/7 E- payment system platforms and its streaming mobile app, StarTimes ON for their subscription.

This, according to the company is due to the prevailing circumstances that have forced many across the African continent to adjust to new ways of living and working while many have been required to spend more time at home with their loved ones.

Speaking on this initiative, the company noted that “it is obvious that Nigerians have been asked to stay at home due to the COVID-2019 pandemic, and given the concerns about our loyal customers and the need to recharge their decoder when their subscription expires, We have advised the use of ‘StarTimes Easy Recharge’ and the E-payment service platform at the convenience of their homes.



The company further explained that “Subscribers are advised to avoid handling of cash at this critical period to avoid contracting or transmitting the virus. Customers can recharge, renew, change bouquet, or check expiry date by using the StarTimes App. While the other web payment system like; Quickteller, Paga, GTBank, Stanbic, Baxi, and Opay are for payment only.



According to the company, “StarTimes will keep contributing to making people safe during a special time. We are also working at ensuring that our subscribers are also provided with entertaining content towards ensuring that they are warmly entertained during the stay at home period as we have also made provisions for more entertaining content through our OTT platforms and mobile app.