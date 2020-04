Ilorin – The Kwara branch of the Shoprite has introduced ‘no face masks, no entry’ system to its customers if they must come to shop in the mall.

A corresponndent who visited the Palms Mall, Fate Road, Ilorin, which housed the Shoprite on Wednesday.

The correspondent observed that the management of the mall had provided hand sanitizers at its main gate for its potential customers and visitors to rub their hands before they were allowed into the mall.

When the correspondent approached the entrance of the shop, he was asked to go back because he was not wearing a mask.

COVID-19: 67 Nigerian returnees from Ivory Coast arrive Seme border

The correspondent was then directed to a nearby pharmaceutical shop inside the Mall to buy a face mask that he wore before entering.