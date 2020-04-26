The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Uche Ekwunife, has distributed another set of food items to some constituents of Anambra Central Senatorial District.

In a 4th batch distribution of COVID-19 palliatives to some of her constituents, the Anambra Central representative once again exemplified her resolve to reach out to Ndi Anambra Central as the nation continues to grapple with the challenges of the pandemic.

Recall that Senator Ekwunife had since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Nigeria facilitated the distribution of preventive materials, and food items across her Senatorial District.

This 4th phase of distribution which is in furtherance to the Senator’s commitment to the welfare of Ndi Anambra Central, include the distribution of items such as yams, noodles, rice and other items.

Present during the distribution were the Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 7 local governments of Anambra Central and the local government coordinators of Senator Uche Ekwunife Campaign Organisation who are expected to deliver the items to their respective LGA’s and wards in strict adherence to the princples of social distancing.