The Rivers state government on Sunday released the 22 staff of ExxonMobil who were last week arrested for violating the restriction order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zaccheus Adangor, said that the ExxonMobil staff were released without charges.

The attorney-general said the state government would no longer press charges against them.

He said that they were released following interventions by well-meaning Nigerians.

He noted that he monitored the release of the 22 ExxonMobil workers from the state isolation centre at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

He noted that the state government remains committed to implementing the executive order issued to check the spread of coronavirus.

Recalled that security agencies arrested 22 staff of ExxonMobil who entered the state from Akwa Ibom state in violation of the executive order banning entry into the state by Governor Nyeson Wike.

The order stipulates that health authorities must ascertain the coronavirus status of all those entering the state.