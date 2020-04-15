The House of Representatives member Representing Obio/Federal Constituency, Rep. Kingsley Chinda has advised his constituents to obey the regulations and restriction order issued by the federal and Rivers state governments in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The House member in an Easter message to his constituents, even though they were observing this year’s Easter celebrations without the usual funfair and glamour, charged them to reflect on the idea of forgiveness, self-sacrifice and love for neighbour.

According to him, this year’s Easter celebrations is particularly unique and historic because it is coming at a time that the world is bedevilled with the challenges of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has led to the death of thousands.

Rep. Chinda stated that beyond the Easter celebration and the merriment, Nigerians should reflect about the vanity of life, saying that during “this Easter celebration, we are confined to our homes, regardless of our castles and mansions all over the world.

“We are unable to adorn our best and expensive apparels and ornaments; we are unable to drive our fleet of exotic cars, our private jets and yachts are grounded; holidays and trips around the world are cancelled.

“We must remind ourselves that life is vain and very temporal; that we shall only be remembered by what we have done and not by what we acquired.

“To all of us in position of trust, both public and private, vanity plays lucid tricks on our memory and we forget history so quickly. King Solomon, the wealthiest man that ever lived is remembered for his wisdom not his wealth.

“Let us be more selfless in service and put a smile on the faces of men, let us not allow our vain thoughts and greed to secure a future that we don’t own and overtake our common sense.”

While wishing Nigerians a happy Easter celebration, he reminded the people to continue to stay safe in the midst of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic by observing basic health tips like social distancing, self-isolation, regular hand washing as well as obeying all rules and regulations issued by the federal and state governments.

“I am very confident that God is on our side and that by reason of the resurrection power of Jesus, we shall triumph,” he declared.