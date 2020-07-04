The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for more prayers for speedy recovery of Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, the wife of Benue state governor Samuel Ortom, Eunice, as well as other Nigerians who have tested positive to COVID-19.

The PDP in a statement on Saturday, described the increase in the spread of the pandemic across the country as disturbing.

The party however restated its charge to Nigerians not to succumb to fear but at the same time redouble their vigilance and adherence to preventive measures of personal hygiene, social and physical distancing and early reporting of symptoms.

Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary in the statement said the party urged Nigerians not to let down their guard but remain conscious of the reality of COVID-19, especially with the easing of social restrictions in the country.

The party called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts in awareness campaigns as well as providing economic stimulus to minimize social exposure and vulnerability of Nigerians in various sectors of endeavors.

The PDP restated its call for the concerted commitment of all citizens in reciprocating the sacrifices of health workers and others on the front lines to defeat the pandemic in the country.