The Nasarawa state Police command has arrested defaulters of the restriction of movements order by commercial tricycle and motorcycle operators in the state.

The arrest of those who contravened the order is in line with the state government’s effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the operators were alleged to have been conveying people who came from other states with confirmed cases of the virus.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourisim, Comrade Dogo Shammah, who led journalists to major streets in Lafia, the state capital over the weekend, expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance in the state except for few people that contravened the order.

Comrade Shammah commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for prompt action taken to curtail the spread of the pandemic in the state.