A coalition of civil society organisations in Lagos State have faulted the method the state government was adopting in the distribution of the Covid-19 palliatives across the state, saying that it had failed to achieve the desired objective.

According to the group made up of several civil society groups and organisations, the current sharing pattern of the palliatives from government to the less privileged in the society will not reach the intended people unless there is a change in approach.

Within the last few weeks, the number of Nigerians infected with the Covid 19 pandemic has continued to increase; the Federal Government has declared a total lockdown in Lagos and Ogun states, including the FCT, Abuja, several other states have also taken different measures to deal with the situation and curtail a further spread of the disease.

Government at all levels have initiated palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown on the citizenry, however, the distribution of the palliatives have been marred by controversy, amidst wide spread complaints that they were being hijacked by politicians and the exercise politicised.

In a statement to the media at the weekend, Federation of Informal Workers of Nigeria (FIWON), Centre for Housing and Sustainable Development, University of Lagos, Centre for Children’s Health Education, Orientation and Protection (CEE-HOPE Nigeria), among others, signed by, Deji Akinpelu, co-founder of Rethinking Cities and made available newsmen, the CSOs urged the state government to engage individuals, corporate and faith-based organisations in the distribution of the palliatives so that it could reach the vulnerable individuals in remote communities.

The CSOs further charged the state government to extend and increase sensitisation on the Covid-19 pandemic to remote, low income communities, while priority should be given to primary and secondary health care service across the state.

“We note that the urban poor are the most vulnerable in this period of global health pandemic and economic uncertainty. Constant displacements over the past decades have increased overcrowding in many low -income areas, making all the palliative measures even more necessary.

“We salute the efforts of all individual and corporate entities supporting the efforts of LASG in these challenging times and we gratefully acknowledge the solidarity of international donors and development organisations. We further appeal to them and to LASG.

“That COVID-19 tests and advocacy be extended to low income communities, with clear protocols on reporting and responding to suspected cases outlined, bearing in mind that these communities are densely populated.

“That special intervention in primary, and secondary health care services are given priority as well as separating suspected COVID-19 cases from local communities to avoid a spiraling Infection in the densely populated areas and for treating them safely.”

The group further stressed, that the food distributions channels into the state be kept open since the state relies on food distribution networks from other parts of Nigeria and beyond.

The group, however, recommend that the neighbourhood corps and local market associations support the enforcement of social distancing protocols for both buyers and sellers.

“Due to the fact that Lagos relies on food distribution networks from other parts of Nigeria and beyond, that the operative of food distribution chains be kept open with transporters and local retailers allowed to move around responsibly during the lock down period.

“These food distributors and market women are rendering essential services. We especially recommend that the Neighbourhood Corps and local market associations support the enforcement of social distancing protocols for both buyers and sellers in these markets.

“Situations like these call for price control measures that will ensure price stability. That the Mile 12 traders’ association normalises prices and keeps them constant,” the statement said.