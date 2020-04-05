The Caretaker Chairman of Aare Latoosa Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Oyo state, Mr. Adewale Oshoniyi, has called on residents to cooperate with government in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

His call was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Information Unit, Mrs Yetunde Oladepo-Fadipe, and made available to journalists on Sunday in Ibadan.

Oshoniyi, who commended the efforts taken so far by the state government in curtailing the spread of COVID-19, said the council would continue to complement the efforts at the grassroots level.

He said that the council had taken its sensitisation and enlightenment campaign on COVID-19 round the LCDA as part of efforts to educate residents on the preventive guidelines reeled out by health professionals.

The council boss said that they had also distributed several preventive kits to traders, community leaders and health centres in the council area.

Oshoniyi said that the efforts were also on to ensure residents of the LCDA complied totally with government’s directives and preventive guidelines issued by health professionals.

“We also held sensitisation and enlightenment meeting with Bodija International Market leaders recently.

“The meeting featured distribution of handwashing items, sanitisers, face masks and hand gloves to market traders, community leaders and health centres,” he said.

He urged the traders to comply with the government’s directives aimed at curtailing further spread of the COVID-19.

The council boss also promised to honour all collaborative efforts and measures aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in council and the state.

“Our market leaders must ensure that their stalls are not clustered.

“All traders should ensure standard personal and environmental hygiene, regular hand washing, hand sanitising, social distancing, proper waste disposal and other precautionary measures,” he said.

He called on residents to collectively stop further spread of the virus since cases had been reported in the state, particularly Ibadan.

Oshoniyi urged them to report suspected cases immediately through available government helplines.

He further advised residents of the LCDA to wash their hands regularly, observe social distancing and restrict their movements in compliance with the dusk-to-dawn curfew order of the governor.

The council boss also charged them to seek God’s face for divine intervention on COVID-19 which had become a global threat to economic, social and human development.