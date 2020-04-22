Mrs. Omolara Esan, director, Federal Ministry of Information, Ibadan, has commended the Oyo state House of Assembly for agreeing to a 30 pervcent reduction in their monthly allocation.

Esan gave the commendation in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Before Esan’s commendation, the lawmakers had agreed to the cut, as part of their contribution to the fight against the spread of the foronavirus pandemic in the state.

According to Esan, such efforts by the lawmakers is a reflection of selfless service, empathy and maturity in the discharge of their duties, describing it as highly commendable.

She said that the decision of the lawmakers to fast track the bill seeking to mandate residents of the state to wear face masks in public places was also commendable.

Esan enjoined all other state assemblies in the country to emulate the kind gesture by the state assembly.

She encouraged the residents of the state to also continue to observe all the necessary preventive measures against the deadly virus.

Esan urged them to observe constant hand washing with soap and running water for, at least 20 seconds in addition to the use of hand sanitisers.

She also implored them to continue to use face masks in public places and observe social distancing.